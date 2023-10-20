 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 7 Preview, Whether Jared Goff Is Elite, and UFC 294

What are the biggest matchups of NFL Week 7? Is Jared Goff elite? Why is Chimaev becoming the UFC’s villain? And more!

By Tate Frazier, Nora Princiotti, and Chuck Mindenhall

Tate Frazier hosts Nora Princiotti to preview the biggest matchups of NFL Week 7, including the Lions-Ravens and Dolphins-Eagles. Then, they discuss whether Jared Goff is elite, who should be considered for the NFL MVP, which teams are the biggest trade deadline buyers, and what is going on with the Chargers “Superfan” and the Browns’ QB room. Plus, Chuck Mindenhall breaks down the UFC 294 card, why Chimaev is becoming the UFC’s villain and needs a documentary, the future of crossover MMA and celebrity boxing events, and much more.

Host: Tate Frazier
Guests: Nora Princiotti and Chuck Mindenhall
Producers: Tucker Tashjian, Chia Hao Tat, and Jack Sanders

