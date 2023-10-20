 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kendall Jenner’s Bartending, a Fast Food Festival, and Tasting Popeyes’ Spicy Truff Chicken Sandwich

For this week’s Taste Test, Juliet and Jacoby try Popeyes’ new Spicy Truff Chicken Sandwich

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Popeyes/Truff


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss a man who was fired over an expense report, share their thoughts on New York’s new alcohol laws, and break down multiple heists. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Popeyes’ new Spicy Truff Chicken Sandwich. They close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

