The ‘House of R’ Hall of Fame: Loki



This pod is burdened with glorious purpose! It is time for Mal and Jo to usher you into House of R’s first Hall of Fame episodes and its first inductee: Loki of the MCU. They break down the character and history of Loki not only in film, but in all of mythology (05:31), and they discuss how it informs his place in pop culture. Later, they each give out their own superlatives such as Best Speech, Best Line Delivery, and so much more (53:11).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

