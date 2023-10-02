Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5

SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 5 (4:56). “You guys want to do some emails?” (35:10)
RB: Jaleel McLaughlin (Broncos), Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks), and Matt Breida (Giants) (5:45)
WR: Romeo Doubs (Packers), Jameson Williams (Lions), and Michael Wilson (Cardinals) (14:06)
TE: Jake Ferguson (Cowboys), Zach Ertz (Cardinals), and Jonnu Smith (Falcons) (25:59)
QB: C.J. Stroud (Texans), Sam Howell (Commanders), and Joshua Dobbs (Cardinals) (32:23)
D/ST: New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans (33:42)
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady
