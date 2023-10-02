 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 5

The guys discuss picking up players like Romeo Doubs, Zach Charbonnet, and Jameson Williams

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


SHOWDOWN TIME! Must-add players at each position ahead of NFL Week 5 (4:56). “You guys want to do some emails?” (35:10)

Check out The Ringer's Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

RB: Jaleel McLaughlin (Broncos), Zach Charbonnet (Seahawks), and Matt Breida (Giants) (5:45)

WR: Romeo Doubs (Packers), Jameson Williams (Lions), and Michael Wilson (Cardinals) (14:06)

TE: Jake Ferguson (Cowboys), Zach Ertz (Cardinals), and Jonnu Smith (Falcons) (25:59)

QB: C.J. Stroud (Texans), Sam Howell (Commanders), and Joshua Dobbs (Cardinals) (32:23)

D/ST: New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans (33:42)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Kai Grady

