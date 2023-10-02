 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Gen V,’ ‘The Gold’ Episode 4, and ‘Leave the World Behind’ Trailer

Plus, Chris gets a second opinion on a recent squabble about stop sign etiquette

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Amazon Studios


After Chris gets a second opinion on a recent squabble about stop sign etiquette (5:48), he and Andy talk about the new trailer for Sam Esmail’s upcoming feature, Leave the World Behind (12:37). Then they break down their feelings about Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys featuring young supes that’s set in a university for crimefighting (21:00), and gush about the fourth episode of The Gold (45:00).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

Everyone Lost in the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears’ Futility Bowl

The broken Broncos sure tried, but Sunday’s game between two previously winless teams was a reminder that no franchise can out-hopeless the Chicago Bears

By Chuck Mindenhall

Pitino’s Big Promise and the Most Intriguing One-and-Dones With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and J. Kyle Mann discuss Rick Pitino’s bold proclamation for St. John’s tournament aspirations before naming their five most intriguing one-and-done candidates this season

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Phillies Wild Card Preview!

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to face the Miami Marlins in an NL wild-card matchup. Find out which pitchers will be relied upon in key moments, what this postseason will say about Aaron Nola, and who the X factor is in the Phillies lineup.

By Sheil Kapadia

Arsenal Off to Shocking Start at the Emirates

Plus, Flo, Jessy, and Musa discuss Chelsea’s businesslike win at Stamford Bridge and a hectic showdown at Villa Park

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga

The 2021 NFL QB Class Is Proving That the Pocket Passer Vs. Mobile Threat Debate Is Dead

Two years ago, draft analysts were hotly debating whether the trusty but limited Mac Jones was better than the bigger questions with higher upside in Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, and Trey Lance. Now it’s clear that neither is the answer—as evidenced by the class’s only success story.

By Steven Ruiz

‘Love Is Blind’ Recap, Episodes 5-7

Juliet and Callie break down Lydia’s problematic behavior and JP’s awful take on makeup

By Juliet Litman