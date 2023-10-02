‘Gen V,’ ‘The Gold’ Episode 4, and ‘Leave the World Behind’ Trailer

After Chris gets a second opinion on a recent squabble about stop sign etiquette (5:48), he and Andy talk about the new trailer for Sam Esmail’s upcoming feature, Leave the World Behind (12:37). Then they break down their feelings about Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys featuring young supes that’s set in a university for crimefighting (21:00), and gush about the fourth episode of The Gold (45:00).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS