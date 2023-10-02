‘Love Is Blind’ Recap, Episodes 5-7



Juliet Litman and Callie Curry unpack three more alarming episodes of Love Is Blind Season 5. After Lydia drops too many red flags, Callie effortlessly breaks down why she must be crowned the most problematic person on this season (3:00). The two debate her stalking behavior (6:30) and whether it’s ever acceptable to creep on Instagram. Later on, things continue to get weird inside and out of the pods as the couples travel to Mexico. Juliet digs into JP’s awful take on makeup, his fashion sense (25:00), and much more.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Producer: Devon Renaldo

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

