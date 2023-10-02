Week 4 Recap: McCaffrey’s Legendary Season, Stroud’s Leap, and Bengals Panic



The guys recap Week 4, starting with the Chiefs’ win on Sunday Night Football and Zach Wilson’s surprising performance. Then, they talk about how Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominated the Dolphins, Christian McCaffrey’s historic start to the season, and what’s going on with Joe Burrow and the Bengals. They also give out the Debutante Award to C.J. Stroud and the Texans, the “This Is Why I Drafted You” Award to a few players who are finally living up to their fantasy draft status, and a few other awards. Finally, they induct another player into the 2023 Fantasy Burn Book and check in on Friday’s poll.

