Week 4 Recap: McCaffrey’s Legendary Season, Stroud’s Leap, and Bengals Panic

Plus, the guys cover Zach Wilson’s surprising performance, how Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominated the Miami Dolphins, and what’s going on with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

By Danny Heifetz and Craig Horlbeck
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


The guys recap Week 4, starting with the Chiefs’ win on Sunday Night Football and Zach Wilson’s surprising performance. Then, they talk about how Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominated the Dolphins, Christian McCaffrey’s historic start to the season, and what’s going on with Joe Burrow and the Bengals. They also give out the Debutante Award to C.J. Stroud and the Texans, the “This Is Why I Drafted You” Award to a few players who are finally living up to their fantasy draft status, and a few other awards. Finally, they induct another player into the 2023 Fantasy Burn Book and check in on Friday’s poll.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

