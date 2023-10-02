“Mechanics With Scalpels”



The Full Go returns as Jason dissects what went wrong in the Bears’ 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos. He dives into the Bears diverting from the game plan that benefited Justin Fields and the offense in the first half. He also gives his opinion on the controversial decision from head coach Matt Eberflus to go for it on fourth down. After breaking down the game, Jason turns his attention to the Chase Claypool situation, and why a multitude of problems are hampering the Bears. Finally, it’s basketball season! As Bulls media day looms, Jason talks about his excitement for the NBA.

