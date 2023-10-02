 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jets Fall Short to the Chiefs, Buck Out as Mets Manager, and C-Lo Previews Giants-Seahawks

Despite Zach Wilson’s standout performance, the New York Jets fall short to the Kansas City Chiefs

By John Jastremski
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


(1:05) — JETS: Despite Zach Wilson’s standout performance, the Jets fall short 23-20 to the reigning champions.

(10:56) — METS: Buck Showalter is fired as the Mets manager after two seasons. Whom will the new regime bring in as their manager?

(15:35) — YANKEES: The Yankees reportedly want to bring Sean Casey back as their hitting coach and run it back with the same operation.

(18:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Mets.

(33:44) — C-LO: WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to discuss the Buck-Mets split, Zach Wilson, and the Giants.

(54:12) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Chris Lopresti
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Week 4 Recap: The Bills Dominate the Dolphins, the Bengals and Patriots Get Blown Out, and Lamar for MVP?

Nora and Steven also discuss their Week 4 winners and losers, including the Eagles, Texans, Bears, and Rams

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

“Mechanics With Scalpels”

Jason dissects what went wrong in the Chicago Bears’ 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos and the Chase Claypool situation

By Jason Goff

Week 4 Recap: McCaffrey’s Legendary Season, Stroud’s Leap, and Bengals Panic

Plus, the guys cover Zach Wilson’s surprising performance, how Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs dominated the Miami Dolphins, and what’s going on with Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

By Danny Heifetz and Craig Horlbeck

How Dave Picks Where to Eat, When to Give Up Your Seat on a Plane, and Top Five Rice Dishes

Why there seems to be moral judgment about refusing to give up your assigned seat

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The NBA’s Superstar Empowerment Era Proves It Has Its Limits

Damian Lillard didn’t get his way this summer. Nor has James Harden gotten his. What does that say about the NBA’s power dynamics? "Teams are taking back control," says one NBA executive.

By Howard Beck

The Hot Read, Week 4: When Josh Allen Is Clicking, the Bills Are Unstoppable

Buffalo’s superstar quarterback was firing on all cylinders in the team’s win over the Dolphins, which reaffirmed the Bills’ position in the top tier of the AFC. Plus, the Eagles have issues, Lamar Jackson is quietly in peak form, Zach Wilson finally flashed potential, awards, and more.

By Ben Solak