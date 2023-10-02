Jets Fall Short to the Chiefs, Buck Out as Mets Manager, and C-Lo Previews Giants-Seahawks



(1:05) — JETS: Despite Zach Wilson’s standout performance, the Jets fall short 23-20 to the reigning champions.

(10:56) — METS: Buck Showalter is fired as the Mets manager after two seasons. Whom will the new regime bring in as their manager?

(15:35) — YANKEES: The Yankees reportedly want to bring Sean Casey back as their hitting coach and run it back with the same operation.

(18:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets and Mets.

(33:44) — C-LO: WFAN’s Chris Lopresti returns to discuss the Buck-Mets split, Zach Wilson, and the Giants.

(54:12) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

