How Dave Picks Where to Eat, When to Give Up Your Seat on a Plane, and Top Five Rice Dishes

Why there seems to be moral judgment about refusing to give up your assigned seat

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Dave is joined by Euno Lee for this episode, and they kick off the show by talking about Dave’s tips for finding a place to eat—including using people watching to your advantage.

Slice dives into the conundrum of when to give up your seat on an airplane—and why there seems to be moral judgment about refusing to give up your assigned seat.

Dave also addresses why more ambitious restaurants might be reluctant to put up merchandise for sale in his Ask Dave segment before transitioning to a quick Top Five Rice Dishes.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Euno Lee, and Gabi Marler

