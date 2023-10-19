The Sox Search Is on With Chris Cotillo. Plus, Pats-Bills Preview With Chris Brown.



‌Brian chats with MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo about the Red Sox’s search for a new head of baseball operations, the top candidates both inside and outside the organization, and why so many candidates have turned down interviews (0:30). Then, Brian chats with the interim play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills, Chris Brown, about the upcoming Pats-Bills game, another great season from Josh Allen, the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes, and more (48:20). Finally, Brian takes a couple calls before he and Jamie answer an email and give out their game picks and best bets for Sunday (1:13:10).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Chris Cotillo and Chris Brown

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

