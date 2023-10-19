 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Sox Search Is on With Chris Cotillo. Plus, Pats-Bills Preview With Chris Brown.

Brian also takes a couple calls and he and Jamie answer an email, then they both give out their game picks and best bets for Sunday

By Brian Barrett
‌Brian chats with MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo about the Red Sox’s search for a new head of baseball operations, the top candidates both inside and outside the organization, and why so many candidates have turned down interviews (0:30). Then, Brian chats with the interim play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Bills, Chris Brown, about the upcoming Pats-Bills game, another great season from Josh Allen, the Bills’ Super Bowl hopes, and more (48:20). Finally, Brian takes a couple calls before he and Jamie answer an email and give out their game picks and best bets for Sunday (1:13:10).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chris Cotillo and Chris Brown
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

