NBA Western Conference Preview. Plus, How Trevor Lawrence’s Injury Affects ‘TNF’ and Week 7 Best Bets.



In Part 2 of their NBA season preview, the East Coast Bias boys share their favorite futures bets for the Western Conference (1:00). Then, they discuss whether the Lions deserve to be in the top tier of NFL teams (30:00), explain why the Eagles will try to slow their game down (34:00), and handicap Thursday’s matchup between the Saints and Jaguars (42:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their best bets (45:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House

Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew van Steenbergen

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify