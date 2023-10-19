 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA Western Conference Preview. Plus, How Trevor Lawrence’s Injury Affects ‘TNF’ and Week 7 Best Bets.

The East Coast Bias boys share Part 2 of their NBA season preview and discuss the Lions, Eagles, and Saints vs. Jaguars in the NFL

By John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images


In Part 2 of their NBA season preview, the East Coast Bias boys share their favorite futures bets for the Western Conference (1:00). Then, they discuss whether the Lions deserve to be in the top tier of NFL teams (30:00), explain why the Eagles will try to slow their game down (34:00), and handicap Thursday’s matchup between the Saints and Jaguars (42:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their best bets (45:00).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Hosts: John Jastremski, Raheem Palmer, and Joe House
Producers: Mike Wargon and Drew van Steenbergen
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

