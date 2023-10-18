 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Louisiana Community College”

Jason talks about the Bears with former Bears defensive end Alex Brown, then digs into some preseason basketball

By Jason Goff
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason talks about the Bears with former Bears defensive end Alex Brown. Brown gives some insight into what defensive ends think about during a given play. They discuss the impact of Justin Fields’s injury, where the Bears can go from here, the lack of a pass rush, and insights into what players think about when one side of the ball is struggling (1:04). After that, Jason digs into some preseason basketball. He discusses the Bulls’ 106-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors, why it might be time to examine Patrick Williams, and whether he can improve going forward (53:41)

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Alex Brown
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

How Long Can the Live Concert Boom Last?

Live shows are on a hot streak amid the post-pandemic rise of the experience economy

By Matthew Belloni
Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League
Play

Sharky Is President of Football

James Allcott is joined by Sharky, Fuad Cadani, and Cai Jones to discuss a wide variety of subjects, including five changes Sharky would make to football

By James Lawrence Allcott

MLB Playoff Update, NFL Week 6 Recap, and Betaches

The biggest story lines from the NFL, college football, and the MLB postseason

By Cousin Sal Iacono

The Subtle Art of the Scorsese Cameo

From ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘Hugo,’ the director’s swift appearances on-screen are illustrative of his connection to the emotional stories of his movies

By Alyssa Bereznak

The Story of Martin Scorsese’s Most Forgotten Film

Released in between ‘Casino’ and ‘Bringing Out the Dead,’ ‘Kundun’ might seem like a departure for the master of mob movies—but his career wouldn’t be complete without it

By Keith Phipps

Power Ranking the Players We’re Thinking About Dropping

Is it time to let go of Najee Harris, Elijah Moore, or Zach Ertz? The guys break it down.

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more