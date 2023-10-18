“Louisiana Community College”



The Full Go returns as Jason talks about the Bears with former Bears defensive end Alex Brown. Brown gives some insight into what defensive ends think about during a given play. They discuss the impact of Justin Fields’s injury, where the Bears can go from here, the lack of a pass rush, and insights into what players think about when one side of the ball is struggling (1:04). After that, Jason digs into some preseason basketball. He discusses the Bulls’ 106-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors, why it might be time to examine Patrick Williams, and whether he can improve going forward (53:41)

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Alex Brown

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

