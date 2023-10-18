How Long Can the Live Concert Boom Last?



Matt is joined by Andrew Wallenstein, Variety Intelligence’s chief media analyst, to discuss live concerts’ hot streak and the post-pandemic rise of the experience economy, as well as historic ticket prices, the lengths fans are going to in order to see their favorite artists, what this means for the future of live music, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about stand-up comedy on streaming.

