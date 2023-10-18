 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Long Can the Live Concert Boom Last?

Live shows are on a hot streak amid the post-pandemic rise of the experience economy

By Matthew Belloni
Nas performs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on September 27.
Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage


Matt is joined by Andrew Wallenstein, Variety Intelligence’s chief media analyst, to discuss live concerts’ hot streak and the post-pandemic rise of the experience economy, as well as historic ticket prices, the lengths fans are going to in order to see their favorite artists, what this means for the future of live music, and more. Matt finishes the show with a prediction about stand-up comedy on streaming.

To sample the study mentioned in today's interview, visit Variety.com/livemusic.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Andrew Wallenstein
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

