C.J. Uzomah Talks About the Jets’ Win Over the Eagles

Plus, Danny Heifetz joins the show to talk about the Giants’ struggles

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


(0:56) — MLB POSTSEASON: Former Yankees and Mets are shining in the postseason. It makes you miss playoff baseball in New York.
(10:17) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to discuss the Jets’ win streak, the bye week, and his first Jets-Giants matchup.
(33:53) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz joins the show to talk about the Giants’ disappointing season, why they should sell at the trade deadline, and the Jets’ way into the playoffs.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: C.J. Uzomah and Danny Heifietz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

