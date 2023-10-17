C.J. Uzomah Talks About the Jets’ Win Over the Eagles



(0:56) — MLB POSTSEASON: Former Yankees and Mets are shining in the postseason. It makes you miss playoff baseball in New York.

(10:17) — C.J. UZOMAH: New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah returns to discuss the Jets’ win streak, the bye week, and his first Jets-Giants matchup.

(33:53) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz joins the show to talk about the Giants’ disappointing season, why they should sell at the trade deadline, and the Jets’ way into the playoffs.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: C.J. Uzomah and Danny Heifietz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

