NFL Week 6 Recap: Giant Brain Farts, San Fran and Philly Fall, and the Injury Avalanche

The guys talk about the New York Giants’ miscues at the end of each half, the last of the undefeated teams losing, the dominance of some of the top defenses, and a bunch of injuries

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
New York Giants v Buffalo Bills Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images


The guys recap Week 6, starting with the Giants’ miscues at the end of each half that cost them the game on Sunday Night Football. They also talk about the last of the undefeated teams losing, the dominance of some of the top defenses, and a bunch of injuries. Then, they add a new player to the Fantasy Burn Book.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

