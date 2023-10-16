 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets Shock the World and a Missed Opportunity for the Giants

Plus, JJ returns to test his trivia skills

By John Jastremski
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images


‌(1:33) — JETS: The Jets defense shut down Jalen Hurts and Co., and they beat the Eagles for the first time in franchise history.

(10:58) — GIANTS: The Giants failed to come away with a win in Buffalo as their last TD opportunity fell short.

(23:39) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets.

(35:01) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter: https://twitter.com/john_jastremski

‌Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

