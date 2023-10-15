Pats Can’t Get Out of Their Own Way

Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl winner James White about yet another frustrating Pats loss, the issues that continue to plague the offense, the team’s morale, Bill Belichick’s future with the team, and more (0:15). Then, Brian shares a quick note on Jonnu Smith’s season with the Falcons (43:50) before he gets into some Sox, Celtics, and Bruins thoughts (50:45).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
Subscribe: Spotify