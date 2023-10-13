Our Favorite MCU Memories and Moments



To celebrate the release of our cohost Joanna Robinson’s new book, MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, we assembled our own team of Ringer Avengers to relive their favorite moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether or not your top moment made the list, you’ll find something in MCU that helps you better understand how these stories came to dominate pop culture for more than a decade.

Host: Mallory Rubin

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Additional Production: Arjuna Ramgopal

Social: Jomi Adeniran

