Yankees Brass Still Doesn’t Get It, Jets and Giants Face Big Tests, and Football Fridays



‌(1:30) — YANKEES: The Yankees brass talk changes for the upcoming season—but not the ones you think.

(8:08) — JETS: The Jets face the red-hot Eagles at home and look to make history.

(10:47) — GIANTS: The Giants may be without Daniel Jones and have to test their fortitude against the Bills.

(14:18) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Giants.

(29:45) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 6 in Old School vs. New School.

(56:40) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 6.

(69:22) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 6.

‌Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

