 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees Brass Still Doesn’t Get It, Jets and Giants Face Big Tests, and Football Fridays

Plus, JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 6 in Old School vs. New School

By John Jastremski
Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images


‌(1:30) — YANKEES: The Yankees brass talk changes for the upcoming season—but not the ones you think.

(8:08) — JETS: The Jets face the red-hot Eagles at home and look to make history.

(10:47) — GIANTS: The Giants may be without Daniel Jones and have to test their fortitude against the Bills.

(14:18) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Giants.

(29:45) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 6 in Old School vs. New School.

(56:40) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 6.

(69:22) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 6.

‌We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

‌Follow JJ on Twitter:

‌Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

All the Recipes From ‘Recipe Club’

Your one-stop shop for cooking everything from mashed potatoes to brownies with chef Dave Chang, Chris Ying, and a rotating cast of culinary experts

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Play

A Trio of Conversations on the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Three experts join to lend their expertise and opinions on the conflict unfolding between Israel and Hamas

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

‘Loki’ Season 2, Episode 2 Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys talk through the second episode of ‘Loki,’ "Breaking Brad"

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 1 more

A Massive Crab Heist, Airplane Coffee, and Tasting Popular Cookies

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss the sale of Blue Apron, talk about an article suggesting that 6 p.m. is the new 8 p.m. for dining, and try chocolate chip cookies from Chip City, Levain Bakery, and Insomnia Cookies

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Why We Need Sex Scenes in Movies and ‘Fair Play’

Writer-director Chloe Domont discusses her debut feature, ‘Fair Play,’ as well as the process of having a movie acquired out of Sundance, and more!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Five Questions That Will Define the 2023-24 NBA Season

Can the regular season be saved? What’s Pat Riley’s next move? We zoom out and examine the biggest questions that will shape this season.

By Howard Beck