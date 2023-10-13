Yankees Brass Still Doesn’t Get It, Jets and Giants Face Big Tests, and Football Fridays

(1:30) — YANKEES: The Yankees brass talk changes for the upcoming season—but not the ones you think.
(8:08) — JETS: The Jets face the red-hot Eagles at home and look to make history.
(10:47) — GIANTS: The Giants may be without Daniel Jones and have to test their fortitude against the Bills.
(14:18) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Giants.
(29:45) — OLD SCHOOL VS. NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B are back to make their picks for NFL Week 6 in Old School vs. New School.
(56:40) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in Week 6.
(69:22) — JASON KATZ: Our fantasy guru returns to give his best options to start and sit for Week 6.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Twitter:
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify