The Evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe With Joanna Robinson

Chris and Andy talk about some news from the week, including the confirmation of a forthcoming Heat 2 and the trailer for the Nathan Fielder and Safdie Brothers show: The Curse (1:00). Then they are joined by Joanna Robinson to talk about her new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios (19:13) and how the MCU has evolved as a studio over the past 15 years (58:10).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kaya McMullen
