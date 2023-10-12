 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Evolution of the Marvel Cinematic Universe With Joanna Robinson

Plus, talkin’ the trailer for Nathan Fielder and Safdie brothers’ new show, ‘The Curse’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Showtime


Chris and Andy talk about some news from the week, including the confirmation of a forthcoming Heat 2 and the trailer for the Nathan Fielder and Safdie Brothers show: The Curse (1:00). Then they are joined by Joanna Robinson to talk about her new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios (19:13) and how the MCU has evolved as a studio over the past 15 years (58:10).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kaya McMullen

