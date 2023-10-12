 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and the Fights Over Song Credits

Howard King, a music industry expert and trial lawyer, sheds light on the complicated world of copyright infringement in the music industry

By Matthew Belloni
The Drop: Olivia Rodrigo at The GRAMMY Museum Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Howard King, a music industry expert and trial lawyer who has represented Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and many major artists in the music industry, to shed light on the complicated world of copyright infringement in the music industry songwriting credits, and why Olivia Rodrigo had to give writing credits to Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff for her songs “Deja Vu” and “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” Matt finishes with a review of the Taylor Swift Eras tour movie after attending the premiere and updates his prediction on the box office performance for the film’s opening weekend.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Howard King
Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

