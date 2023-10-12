Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and the Fights Over Song Credits



Matt is joined by Howard King, a music industry expert and trial lawyer who has represented Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and many major artists in the music industry, to shed light on the complicated world of copyright infringement in the music industry songwriting credits, and why Olivia Rodrigo had to give writing credits to Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff for her songs “Deja Vu” and “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” Matt finishes with a review of the Taylor Swift Eras tour movie after attending the premiere and updates his prediction on the box office performance for the film’s opening weekend.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Howard King

Producer: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

