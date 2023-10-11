Charles Oliveira Is Out at UFC 294! Will Badass Alexander Volkanovski Become the New Pound-for-Pound King? Plus, Dillon Danis’s Lifelong Fame-Seeking Moment Is Upon Us!

Late last night, UFC president Dana White announced a historic shake-up of next weekend’s UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. On today’s episode, Petesy, Chuck, and TST react to the news by getting into the following:
- Alexander Volkanovski’s decision to step in on 10 days’ notice and what this says about the featherweight champion (2:23)
- Whether this fight will bring more excitement and eyeballs than the original lightweight title fight scheduled between Islam Makhachev and fan favorite Charles Oliveira (6:13)
- Whether the beloved Oliveira will ever receive another lightweight title shot again (15:33)
- If Paulo Costa is unable to fight Khamzat Chimaev, would losing Costa be a bigger loss for the card than losing Oliveira is? (21:10)
- Some WILD ideas about who the UFC could replace Costa with (25:33)
Plus, influencer boxing journalist Donagh Corby educates the lads on Saturday’s must-see Misfits boxing event, which pits KSI against Tommy Fury and the oft-criticized Dillon Danis against the also oft-criticized Logan Paul (33:54). Then, the guys talk about Danis’s controversial fight promotion tactics and whether they think Danis will actually step into the ring across from Paul.
Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Guest: Donagh Corby
Producer: Troy Farkas
