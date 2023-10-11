 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Charles Oliveira Is Out at UFC 294! Will Badass Alexander Volkanovski Become the New Pound-for-Pound King? Plus, Dillon Danis’s Lifelong Fame-Seeking Moment Is Upon Us!

Petesy, Chuck, and TST react to all the fallout from Dana White’s UFC 294 announcement

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Late last night, UFC president Dana White announced a historic shake-up of next weekend’s UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. On today’s episode, Petesy, Chuck, and TST react to the news by getting into the following:

  • Alexander Volkanovski’s decision to step in on 10 days’ notice and what this says about the featherweight champion (2:23)
  • Whether this fight will bring more excitement and eyeballs than the original lightweight title fight scheduled between Islam Makhachev and fan favorite Charles Oliveira (6:13)
  • Whether the beloved Oliveira will ever receive another lightweight title shot again (15:33)
  • If Paulo Costa is unable to fight Khamzat Chimaev, would losing Costa be a bigger loss for the card than losing Oliveira is? (21:10)
  • Some WILD ideas about who the UFC could replace Costa with (25:33)

Plus, influencer boxing journalist Donagh Corby educates the lads on Saturday’s must-see Misfits boxing event, which pits KSI against Tommy Fury and the oft-criticized Dillon Danis against the also oft-criticized Logan Paul (33:54). Then, the guys talk about Danis’s controversial fight promotion tactics and whether they think Danis will actually step into the ring across from Paul.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Guest: Donagh Corby
Producer: Troy Farkas

