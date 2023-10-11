Eagles Film Breakdown: Red Zone Issues, Jalen Hurts’s Legs, and the State of the Defense



Sheil and Shawn Syed of SumerSports are back with another Eagles film breakdown after what most would say is the best win of their season, against the Rams. How much did Jalen Hurts’s legs play a part in the Eagles’ victory on Sunday? Will the Eagles fix the red zone issues? What adjustments did Sean Desai make throughout the game that could be critical going forward for the rest of the Birds?

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Shawn Sye

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

