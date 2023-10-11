 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles Film Breakdown: Red Zone Issues, Jalen Hurts’s Legs, and the State of the Defense

Shawn Syed of SumerSports joins for another Philadelphia Eagles film breakdown after what may have been the best win of their season, against the Los Angeles Rams

By Sheil Kapadia
NFL: OCT 08 Eagles at Rams Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Sheil and Shawn Syed of SumerSports are back with another Eagles film breakdown after what most would say is the best win of their season, against the Rams. How much did Jalen Hurts’s legs play a part in the Eagles’ victory on Sunday? Will the Eagles fix the red zone issues? What adjustments did Sean Desai make throughout the game that could be critical going forward for the rest of the Birds?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Shawn Sye
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

