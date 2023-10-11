“Brothers for Hockey Are BACK!”



The Full Go returns as Jason opens up with … hockey? Let’s do that hockey! Wunderkind Connor Bedard made his NHL debut for the Blackhawks, and Jason is here to break it down. Jason explains the intrigue behind the new era of the Blackhawks, how the team played a role in Jason’s sports fandom growing up, and how hockey gets in its own way. Then, Jason welcomes former Bears defensive end Alex Brown back to the pod! The two talk about Alex’s trepidation with Justin Fields, whether the Bears offense is sustainable, and why the team needs an identity. Jason then talks about the NBA and Wembanyama Fever. He talks about why this is the most excited he’s been for an NBA season in a long time. To wrap, Jason welcomes Alec Lewis of The Athletic to gather some intel on the Minnesota Vikings. How much does the Justin Jefferson injury hinder the Vikings offense? The two get into that and more.

