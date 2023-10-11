 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Brothers for Hockey Are BACK!”

‘The Full Go’ returns as Jason opens up with … hockey? Wunderkind Connor Bedard made his NHL debut for the Blackhawks, and Jason is here to break it down.

By Jason Goff
Chicago Blackhawks v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens up with … hockey? Let’s do that hockey! Wunderkind Connor Bedard made his NHL debut for the Blackhawks, and Jason is here to break it down. Jason explains the intrigue behind the new era of the Blackhawks, how the team played a role in Jason’s sports fandom growing up, and how hockey gets in its own way. Then, Jason welcomes former Bears defensive end Alex Brown back to the pod! The two talk about Alex’s trepidation with Justin Fields, whether the Bears offense is sustainable, and why the team needs an identity. Jason then talks about the NBA and Wembanyama Fever. He talks about why this is the most excited he’s been for an NBA season in a long time. To wrap, Jason welcomes Alec Lewis of The Athletic to gather some intel on the Minnesota Vikings. How much does the Justin Jefferson injury hinder the Vikings offense? The two get into that and more.

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guests: Alex Brown and Alex Lewis
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

