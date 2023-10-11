 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power Ranking the Worst Quarterbacks in the NFL

From Desmond Ridder to Jordan Love to Sam Howell, the guys break down the worst quarterbacks across the league

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Houston Texans v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


Power Hour! Ranking the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. If you had to win a game tomorrow, who would you want to have the least (1:31)? “You guys want to do some emails?” (42:12)

  • Zach Wilson (5:43)
  • Desmond Ridder (7:55)
  • Bryce Young (9:58)
  • Mac Jones (12:27)
  • Jordan Love (15:09)
  • Josh Dobbs (19:32)
  • Justin Fields (22:15)
  • Sam Howell (25:14)
  • Kenny Pickett (28:03)
  • Daniel Jones (32:34)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders
Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

