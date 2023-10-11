Power Ranking the Worst Quarterbacks in the NFL



Power Hour! Ranking the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. If you had to win a game tomorrow, who would you want to have the least (1:31)? “You guys want to do some emails?” (42:12)

Check out The Ringer’s Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings, waiver wire pickups, and much more!

Fanduel.com/ringerffs is live!

Zach Wilson (5:43)

Desmond Ridder (7:55)

Bryce Young (9:58)

Mac Jones (12:27)

Jordan Love (15:09)

Josh Dobbs (19:32)

Justin Fields (22:15)

Sam Howell (25:14)

Kenny Pickett (28:03)

Daniel Jones (32:34)

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Social: Kiera Givens and Jack Sanders

Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts