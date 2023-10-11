Saturday Morning Cartoons



Erika is joined by writers (and power couple) Adelle Platon and Aaron Smarter Williams to talk about what the cartoons we watched as kids had to say about friendship. They get into Rugrats, Recess, Doug, Hey Arnold!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more.

If you have any thoughts about the cartoons you watched as a kid, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guests: Adelle Platon and Aaron Smarter Williams

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify