Saturday Morning Cartoons

Adelle Platon and Aaron Smarter Williams join to talk about what the cartoons we watched as kids (like ‘Rugrats,’ Recess,’ ‘Doug,’ and more) had to say about friendship

By Erika Ramirez
Nickelodeon


Erika is joined by writers (and power couple) Adelle Platon and Aaron Smarter Williams to talk about what the cartoons we watched as kids had to say about friendship. They get into Rugrats, Recess, Doug, Hey Arnold!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and many more.

If you have any thoughts about the cartoons you watched as a kid, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Host: Erika Ramirez
Guests: Adelle Platon and Aaron Smarter Williams
Producer: Sasha Ashall
Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

