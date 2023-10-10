 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Beckham’ Deep Dive

Plus, an update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and ‘Starstruck’ Season 3

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Netflix


Juliet and Amanda return this week with an eager deep dive into the new Netflix documentary series Beckham, which explores the famous soccer player David Beckham’s career, life, and marriage to Victoria Beckham (00:56). The ladies also touch on a few topics toward the end of the episode, including a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce update (25:02), Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spotted returning to NYC after a rumored weekend getaway (31:44), and Starstruck Season 3, now available on Max (32:29).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

