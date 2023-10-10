 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers Offense Struggles Again, Is It the End of the Bill Belichick Era, and More Big Takeaways From Week 5

Sheil and Ben also discuss how important it is for certain teams to move on from their mistakes at quarterback this offseason

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders


Sheil and Ben start the show by sharing their reactions to the Raiders hanging on to beat the Packers at home on Monday Night Football. They then give their takeaways from Week 5. They talk about whether the Vikings should blow up their roster, whether it’s the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, and more (9:01). Then they wrap up by discussing how important it is for certain teams to move on from their mistakes at quarterback this offseason (1:08:48).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Social: Kiera Givens
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

