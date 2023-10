The Eagles pull out a close victory at home in OT vs. the Commanders and improve to 4-0. However, there are some very concerning issues on both sides of the ball that Ben and Sheil have noticed. Has Jalen Hurts been playing at a level that can get the Eagles back to the Super Bowl? Will the defense ever fix its issues at the linebacker and safety positions?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed by: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

