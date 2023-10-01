 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celts Trade for Jrue Holiday With Michael Pina. Plus, Pats Hit Rock Bottom With James White.

Plus, Brian takes a moment to pay tribute to Tim Wakefield

By Brian Barrett and Michael Pina
Brian chats with The Ringer’s Michael Pina about the Jrue Holiday trade, his elite defense, Brad Stevens’s busy offseason, and whether this trade makes the Celtics the title favorites (0:30). Then, Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about the Pats’ blowout loss to the Cowboys, Mac’s dreadful performance, and whether the team can recover from its 1-3 start (53:45). Brian ends with a sad note on the passing of Tim Wakefield, and he takes a couple listener calls (1:25:15).

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Michael Pina and James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

