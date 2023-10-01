Celts Trade for Jrue Holiday With Michael Pina. Plus, Pats Hit Rock Bottom With James White.



Brian chats with The Ringer’s Michael Pina about the Jrue Holiday trade, his elite defense, Brad Stevens’s busy offseason, and whether this trade makes the Celtics the title favorites (0:30). Then, Brian chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about the Pats’ blowout loss to the Cowboys, Mac’s dreadful performance, and whether the team can recover from its 1-3 start (53:45). Brian ends with a sad note on the passing of Tim Wakefield, and he takes a couple listener calls (1:25:15).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Michael Pina and James White

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

