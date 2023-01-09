Fantasy Championship Chaos and Week 18 Winners and Losers

We start off by addressing an unprecedented ending to a fantasy football season—following the canceling of the Bills-Bengals Week 17 game—and the chaos that ensued in thousands of fantasy championship matchups. We later recap the end of the regular season and highlight the biggest winners and losers from the week, including Brock Purdy’s incredible run, the Texans blowing the no. 1 pick, the Cardinals firing Kliff Kingsbury, and Brandon Staley refusing to sit his starters.
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts