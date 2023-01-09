 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dave Chang Goes to Costco and Unraveling the Truffle Conundrum

Plus, Dave and Chris discuss Domino’s Pizza, food health and safety standards, and tikka masala

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Costco Posts Strong Quarterly Earnings Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images


Dave and Chris buckle in for an odyssey across Southern California, from the potentially drug-addled haze of Joshua Tree to the deal-induced fervor of Costco. Other topics of conversation include Domino’s Pizza, food health and safety standards, the opening of Torrisi in New York City, and whether it’s OK to like tikka masala. Then, they discuss the differences between commercial truffle products and the real thing and how truffle has become more of a status symbol than a delicious thing to eat.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Aleya Zenieris

