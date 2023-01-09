Dave Chang Goes to Costco and Unraveling the Truffle Conundrum



Dave and Chris buckle in for an odyssey across Southern California, from the potentially drug-addled haze of Joshua Tree to the deal-induced fervor of Costco. Other topics of conversation include Domino’s Pizza, food health and safety standards, the opening of Torrisi in New York City, and whether it’s OK to like tikka masala. Then, they discuss the differences between commercial truffle products and the real thing and how truffle has become more of a status symbol than a delicious thing to eat.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Sasha Ashall and Aleya Zenieris

