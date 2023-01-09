 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ESPN’s Chris Fowler on Sportscasting During a Time of Crisis, College Football vs. the NFL, and Calling the National Championship

Bryan and Chris also discuss the impact of the transfer portal

By Bryan Curtis
ESPN College GameDay Built by The Home Depot - Times Square Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images


Bryan is joined by ESPN’s Chris Fowler to discuss his career as a sports broadcaster covering both college and professional sports since 1986. They begin by remembering the unfortunate death of college basketball player Hank Gathers back in 1990, then discuss what it was like to cover a tragedy. Later, they dive into the differences between covering NFL versus college games, the impact of the transfer portal, and preparing for the upcoming College Football National Championship between Georgia and TCU.

Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Chris Fowler
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

Play

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 “Pine Green” Coming in 2023, Plus Zion’s Classic NYC Outfit | Full Court Fits

Big Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Jaren Jackson Jr., P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro, and Zion Williamson

By Wosny Lambre

The Greatest, Worst, and Best Game in the History of the Chicago Bears

With the Bears now holding the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Jason debates all the potential moves that can be made in the offseason

By Jason Goff

Week 18 Recap: Dolphins and Seahawks Are in the Playoffs, Packers Miss Out, and Texans Lose the No. 1 Pick

Nora and Steven run through their winners and losers for the final week of the regular season

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and 1 more

Damar Hamlin’s Story Can’t Be Contained to a Week, a Month, or Even a Season

The 24-year-old continues to recover after suffering cardiac arrest during last Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. But even as his health news turns positive, the football world can’t forget what happened—or the many concerns it raised.

By Kevin Clark

Eagles-Giants Postgame Reaction: Eagles Clinch the Top Seed in the NFC

Ben and Sheil recap Jalen Hurts’s first game back from injury

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 18

From a goose-bump-inducing kickoff return touchdown in Buffalo and tributes to Damar Hamlin, to a thrilling Lions win on Sunday night to eliminate the Packers, to Lovie Smith blowing up the Texans’ tanking hopes on his way out, here are our winners and losers from the final week of the regular season.

By Rodger Sherman