ESPN’s Chris Fowler on Sportscasting During a Time of Crisis, College Football vs. the NFL, and Calling the National Championship

Bryan is joined by ESPN’s Chris Fowler to discuss his career as a sports broadcaster covering both college and professional sports since 1986. They begin by remembering the unfortunate death of college basketball player Hank Gathers back in 1990, then discuss what it was like to cover a tragedy. Later, they dive into the differences between covering NFL versus college games, the impact of the transfer portal, and preparing for the upcoming College Football National Championship between Georgia and TCU.
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guest: Chris Fowler
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
