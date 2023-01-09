 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jets Finish Season With Sixth Straight Loss, and Giants Backups Fight Against Eagles

Plus, Mike Flieglman on the Carlos Correa saga

By John Jastremski
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images


(1:00) — JETS: The Jets’ late-season collapse finishes with an 11-6 loss to the Dolphins, and now the team has to prepare for the next step for the upcoming season.

(11:40) — GIANTS: With next week’s wild-card matchup against the Vikings looming, the Giants rest their starters and set their eyes on the playoffs.

(16:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants and Jets.

(24:03) — MIKE FLIEGLMAN: WFAN’s Mike Flieglman returns to talk about the Jets’ collapse, QB options, and the Carlos Correa saga.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mike Flieglman
Producer: Stefan Anderson

