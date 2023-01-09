Jets Finish Season With Sixth Straight Loss, and Giants Backups Fight Against Eagles



(1:00) — JETS: The Jets’ late-season collapse finishes with an 11-6 loss to the Dolphins, and now the team has to prepare for the next step for the upcoming season.

(11:40) — GIANTS: With next week’s wild-card matchup against the Vikings looming, the Giants rest their starters and set their eyes on the playoffs.

(16:44) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants and Jets.

(24:03) — MIKE FLIEGLMAN: WFAN’s Mike Flieglman returns to talk about the Jets’ collapse, QB options, and the Carlos Correa saga.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Mike Flieglman

Producer: Stefan Anderson

