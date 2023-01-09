 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Greatest, Worst, and Best Game in the History of the Chicago Bears

With the Bears now holding the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Jason debates all the potential moves that can be made in the offseason

By Jason Goff
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after the Bears lose their regular-season finale to the Vikings—but with the loss, the Bears now hold the first pick in the upcoming NFL draft (01:29). With well over $100 million in cap space, as well as the first pick, Ryan Poles is in prime position to turn the franchise around as Jason debates all the potential moves that can be made in the offseason. Jason and Tony also debate the biggest “what-if” for the Bears: What if they draft another quarterback (41:21)? Lastly, Jason gives a special shout-out to White Sox closer Liam Hendricks, who recently announced he’s been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (52:19).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

