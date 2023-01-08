The Patriots’ Season Comes to an End. Was It a Failure?



Brian recaps the Pats’ loss to the Bills, which eliminated them from the playoffs, and reflects on the season as a whole (0:15). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about the game, how the Pats can improve in the offseason on both sides of the ball, Tom Brady’s playoff mentality, and more (22:30). Finally, Brian answers some listener calls about the Pats and offers up a few nuggets about the Celtics’ win over the Spurs on Saturday night (46:15).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: James White

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

