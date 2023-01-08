 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Patriots’ Season Comes to an End. Was It a Failure?

Brian recaps New England’s loss to Buffalo and their elimination from the playoffs

By Brian Barrett
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Pats’ loss to the Bills, which eliminated them from the playoffs, and reflects on the season as a whole (0:15). Then, he chats with three-time Super Bowl champ James White about the game, how the Pats can improve in the offseason on both sides of the ball, Tom Brady’s playoff mentality, and more (22:30). Finally, Brian answers some listener calls about the Pats and offers up a few nuggets about the Celtics’ win over the Spurs on Saturday night (46:15).

We want to hear from you!

Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: James White
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Mina Kimes on Damar Hamlin, the State of the NFL, and Much More

Larry and Mina dive into the current state of the league, the adjustments made to make the game safer, and the viability of football as America’s primary sport moving forward

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Vince McMahon Wants Back In. What Happens Now?

Plus, "Evil Sam" Roberts stops by to explain why he’s in favor of McMahon’s return

By Peter Rosenberg and David Shoemaker

Week 18 Top Five Bets

Plus, Raheem gives out his favorite teaser legs!

By Raheem Palmer

Daniel Jones on His First Trip to the Playoffs, and Big Wos on the Knicks and Nets

Daniel Jones returns to discuss the Giants’ defeat against the Colts. Plus, Wos talks Jalen Brunson and more.

By John Jastremski

Warriors and the West Updates, Plus James Dolan’s Facial Recognition Scandal With Sam Esfandiari and Andy Liu

Wos, Sam, and Andy discuss any updates concerning the Warriors and the West, then dive into James Dolan’s Madison Square Garden facial recognition scandal

By Wosny Lambre

‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Premiere and Previewing the Year Ahead in Star Wars

And later on, they look ahead to other Star Wars–related content coming out this year

By Mallory Rubin and Ben Lindbergh