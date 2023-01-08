Mina Kimes on Damar Hamlin, the State of the NFL, and Much More

Larry weighs in on the new year, the Speaker of the House race, and Harry & Meghan. He is then joined by sports writer and analyst for ESPN’s NFL Live, Mina Kimes. They begin their conversation by discussing the Damar Hamlin tragedy and the complications it presents, both institutionally within the NFL and ethically for the fanbase (11:17). They then dive into the current state of the league, the adjustments made to make the game safer, and the viability of football as America’s primary sport moving forward (23:12). Next, Mina details how she got started in sports journalism, the accessibility of professional athletes, and the obstacles she faces as a Korean-American woman in the sports community (42:36). This leads to a discussion about dealing with social media trolls, Larry’s beloved Rams, and some advice from Mina for aspiring sports analysts looking to get into the journalism game (55:56).
Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Mina Kimes
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS