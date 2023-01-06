 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Jones on His First Trip to the Playoffs, and Big Wos on the Knicks and Nets

Daniel Jones returns to discuss the Giants’ defeat against the Colts. Plus, Wos talks Jalen Brunson and more.

By John Jastremski
NFL: JAN 01 Colts at Giants Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


(2:14) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to discuss their playoff-clinching win over the Colts, what he’s learned this season, and Brian Daboll’s belief in him.

(18:46) — WOS LAMBRE: The Ringer’s Wos Lambre joins the show to talk about Jalen Brunson’s leadership, the Nets’ hot streak, and Jimmy G on the Jets.

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Wos Lambre
Producer: Stefan Anderson

