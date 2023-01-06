Daniel Jones on His First Trip to the Playoffs, and Big Wos on the Knicks and Nets



(2:14) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to discuss their playoff-clinching win over the Colts, what he’s learned this season, and Brian Daboll’s belief in him.

(18:46) — WOS LAMBRE: The Ringer’s Wos Lambre joins the show to talk about Jalen Brunson’s leadership, the Nets’ hot streak, and Jimmy G on the Jets.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Daniel Jones and Wos Lambre

Producer: Stefan Anderson

