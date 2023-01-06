Daniel Jones on His First Trip to the Playoffs, and Big Wos on the Knicks and Nets

(2:14) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to discuss their playoff-clinching win over the Colts, what he’s learned this season, and Brian Daboll’s belief in him.
(18:46) — WOS LAMBRE: The Ringer’s Wos Lambre joins the show to talk about Jalen Brunson’s leadership, the Nets’ hot streak, and Jimmy G on the Jets.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Live!
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Wos Lambre
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify