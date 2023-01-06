‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Premiere and Previewing the Year Ahead in Star Wars



Mal is joined by Ben Lindbergh to break down the story lines, characters, and Easter eggs in the Season 2 premiere of The Bad Batch (5:21). Then they talk about what they’re looking forward to seeing from the rest of the season (1:05:04). Later, they look ahead to other Star Wars–related content coming out this year (1:21:11).

Host: Mallory Rubin

Guest: Ben Lindbergh

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

