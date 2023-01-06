 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Premiere and Previewing the Year Ahead in Star Wars

And later on, they look ahead to other Star Wars–related content coming out this year

By Mallory Rubin and Ben Lindbergh
Mal is joined by Ben Lindbergh to break down the story lines, characters, and Easter eggs in the Season 2 premiere of The Bad Batch (5:21). Then they talk about what they’re looking forward to seeing from the rest of the season (1:05:04). Later, they look ahead to other Star Wars–related content coming out this year (1:21:11).

Host: Mallory Rubin
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

