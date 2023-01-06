 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Bets for Week 18. Plus, Favorite Parlays and Teaser Legs.

Warren and House also discuss Damar Hamlin’s recovery

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images


Warren and House begin by discussing Damar Hamlin’s recovery (1:00) and how the cancellation of Bill-Bengals affects the AFC playoffs (3:00). Then, Warren explains why the Week 18 schedule makes no sense (13:00) and breaks down why the Raiders offense looked better last week (17:00). Finally they share their leans for Tennessee-Jacksonville (26:00), handicap the biggest Sunday games (35:00), and close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (51:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

