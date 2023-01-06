Best Bets for Week 18. Plus, Favorite Parlays and Teaser Legs.

Warren and House begin by discussing Damar Hamlin’s recovery (1:00) and how the cancellation of Bill-Bengals affects the AFC playoffs (3:00). Then, Warren explains why the Week 18 schedule makes no sense (13:00) and breaks down why the Raiders offense looked better last week (17:00). Finally they share their leans for Tennessee-Jacksonville (26:00), handicap the biggest Sunday games (35:00), and close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (51:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
