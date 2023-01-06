Remembering Gianluca Vialli and Pelé. Plus: Beth England and Jordan Nobbs Transfers, Man City’s Win Over Chelsea, and More.

It’s the first show of the year and we start it with some news! Then, Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to remember Gianluca Vialli and Pelé, as well as induct them both onto the Wrighty’s House Wall of Fame (01:20). Next up, it’s on to the transfers of Beth England and Jordan Nobbs (13:23), Manchester City’s win over Chelsea (30:42), and what they watched over the Christmas break (43:17).
Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS