Remembering Gianluca Vialli and Pelé. Plus: Beth England and Jordan Nobbs Transfers, Man City’s Win Over Chelsea, and More.

Wrighty, Flo, and Musa also talk about what they watched over the Christmas break

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Musa Okwonga
TOPSHOT-FBL-EURO-2020-2021-MATCH51-ITA-ENG Photo by LAURENCE GRIFFITHS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images


It’s the first show of the year and we start it with some news! Then, Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to remember Gianluca Vialli and Pelé, as well as induct them both onto the Wrighty’s House Wall of Fame (01:20). Next up, it’s on to the transfers of Beth England and Jordan Nobbs (13:23), Manchester City’s win over Chelsea (30:42), and what they watched over the Christmas break (43:17).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

