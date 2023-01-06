 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Pina on the Celtics’ Bounce-Back Win in Dallas. Plus, Andrew Callahan on a Potential Shakeup in Foxborough.

Brian also delivers his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and predicts how the Rafael Devers deal could affect other players on the Red Sox

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Michael Pina joins Brian to discuss the Celtics’ win over the Mavs on Thursday night, how Jayson Tatum’s supporting cast compares to Luka’s, the Celtics’ biggest threats in the East, and more (0:30). Then, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan joins the show to talk about the Patriots-Bills game, how the two teams have been handling the Damar Hamlin situation, potential coaching staff moves in the offseason, and more (32:15). Finally, Brian delivers his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and predicts how the Rafael Devers deal could affect other players on the Red Sox (1:08:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Michael Pina & Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

