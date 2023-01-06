 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Celebrity New Year’s Resolutions, Selena Gomez’s New BFFs, and Taylor Swift’s Cat

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is ‘13 Going on 30’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
The Rare Impact Fund Hosts A Private Screening of “Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me” Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund


Just like us, celebrities make New Year’s resolutions, like giving up vaping and practicing the cello more (1:00). For some reason, Selena Gomez has been spending a lot of time with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham (11:52). The theme for this month’s Cringe Mode is “Jenn-uary,” starting with 13 Going on 30 (30:46). And how exactly is Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson worth $97 million (53:14)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

