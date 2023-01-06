Celebrity New Year’s Resolutions, Selena Gomez’s New BFFs, and Taylor Swift’s Cat



Just like us, celebrities make New Year’s resolutions, like giving up vaping and practicing the cello more (1:00). For some reason, Selena Gomez has been spending a lot of time with Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham (11:52). The theme for this month’s Cringe Mode is “Jenn-uary,” starting with 13 Going on 30 (30:46). And how exactly is Taylor Swift’s cat Olivia Benson worth $97 million (53:14)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

