Talking Chicago Football With Corey Wootton

Plus, Jason discusses the Bulls’ surprising victory over the Nets on Wednesday night

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason discusses the Bulls’ surprising victory over the Nets on Wednesday night (01:15). Former Bears defensive lineman and Fox 32 analyst Corey Wootton joins the show to discuss his playing days at Northwestern, how having his daughter changed everything, Damar Hamlin’s injury, mental health in the NFL, his run-in with Kyle Shanahan, Justin Fields, all the Hall of Famers he’s played with, and much more (12:26).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Corey Wootton
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

