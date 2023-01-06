Caviar-Topped Doritos, Eating Christmas Trees, and a Blind Cola Taste Test



Juliet and Jacoby kick off the new year by looking into the origins of chicken tikka masala, defending American chocolate, and discussing the addition of sesame to the FDA’s major allergen list. For this week’s Taste Test, they try five different colas and attempt to guess their flavors. Finally, they share their Personal Food News and close by hearing some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

