 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Caviar-Topped Doritos, Eating Christmas Trees, and a Blind Cola Taste Test

Juliet and Jacoby also look into the origins of chicken tikka masala

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
‘An Act Of Seeing That Unfolds’ Exhibition in Madrid Photo by Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby kick off the new year by looking into the origins of chicken tikka masala, defending American chocolate, and discussing the addition of sesame to the FDA’s major allergen list. For this week’s Taste Test, they try five different colas and attempt to guess their flavors. Finally, they share their Personal Food News and close by hearing some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

Week 18 NFL Picks Against the Spread

This will be a surreal final week of the NFL regular season, as the league resumes play after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest last Monday night. Here are our picks for every game on the Week 18 slate.

By Sheil Kapadia

The Curious Clippers and More NBA Head-Scratchers With Rob Mahoney

Plus, a complicated Week 18 in the NFL with Peter Schrager

By Bill Simmons and Rob Mahoney

Giants Get Ready for Playoffs, Jets Try to Spoil Miami’s Shot, and Football Fridays

Plus, JJ discusses Jalen Brunson’s return and recent hires by the Yankees

By John Jastremski

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Episode 13 With Chauncey

Johnny and Chauncey discuss the latest challenges and elimination

By Johnny Bananas

‘The Last of Us,’ ‘Poker Face,’ and How to Hype a TV Show

Plus, discussing Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’

By Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan

Unpacking the Dana White Domestic Violence Situation

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss the recent controversy surrounding the UFC president

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more