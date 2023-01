Chris and Andy talk about two upcoming TV series, The Last of Us on HBO and Poker Face on Peacock, and how streaming services get audiences hyped to see new shows (1:00). Then, they talk about the new Noah Baumbach movie, White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel of the same name (34:09).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS