Unpacking the Dana White Domestic Violence Situation



This episode contains discussions about domestic violence.

In 3PAC’s first episode of 2023, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll scrap their plans for previewing the year in fighting to instead discuss the subject of UFC president Dana White hitting Anne White, his wife, in a Mexico nightclub on New Year’s Eve. The guys discuss:

• Possible scenarios that would lead UFC or its broadcast partner, ESPN, to discipline White

• The uncomfortable coverage of the incident by the media, including ESPN

• Defenders of White who believe that since Anne hit him first, it was OK for him to retaliate (26:40)

• Whether White is necessary for the UFC to succeed in the future (50:45)

Plus, 3PAC reacts to the massive news about Jake Paul’s signing with PFL, leaving the guys to wonder whether Paul will actually fight. If he does, how could it serve as a boost to PFL’s popularity? Jake Paul expert Donagh Corby also weighs in with his insight on the matter (1:30:47).

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify