Eagles-Giants Preview: Should Jalen Hurts Play Against the Giants?

Sheil and Ben discuss the importance of Philadelphia securing a playoff bye week and home-field advantage

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


We first want to send our thoughts and prayers to the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin and the Bills community during this difficult and challenging time.

Should Jalen Hurts play against the Giants on Sunday if he’s not 100 percent healthy? The Eagles could secure a much-needed bye week and home-field advantage, or they could fall to the fifth seed, head down to Tampa for the second year in a row, and play Tom Brady and the Bucs; but is putting Hurts out there worth the risk? Sheil and Ben also reviewed the film from the Saints’ loss, and posit that maybe the defense wasn’t so bad after all.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Subscribe: Spotify

