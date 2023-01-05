The 2023 Black List and the Original Screenwriting Recession



Matt is joined by Franklin Leonard, film executive and the founder of The Black List, a yearly publication featuring Hollywood’s most popular unproduced screenplays, to discuss the market for original screenwriting, the value a good script still holds in Hollywood, why comedies have disappeared, how the Black List helps anoint the next generation of writers, the potential writers strike this spring, and how AI could affect the careers of screenwriters.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Franklin Leonard

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

