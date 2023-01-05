 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The 2023 Black List and the Original Screenwriting Recession

Franklin Leonard joins to discuss the value of a good script in Hollywood

By Matthew Belloni
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals


Matt is joined by Franklin Leonard, film executive and the founder of The Black List, a yearly publication featuring Hollywood’s most popular unproduced screenplays, to discuss the market for original screenwriting, the value a good script still holds in Hollywood, why comedies have disappeared, how the Black List helps anoint the next generation of writers, the potential writers strike this spring, and how AI could affect the careers of screenwriters.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Franklin Leonard
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

